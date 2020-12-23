Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NLTX opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $490.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

