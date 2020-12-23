Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post sales of $20.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.54 million and the lowest is $13.94 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $6.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 201.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $83.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.21 million to $95.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $158.66 million, with estimates ranging from $136.82 million to $195.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 79,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,744. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

