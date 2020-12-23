NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Trimmed by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 232,132 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 562,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 78.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,832 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 208,396 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of NetApp by 384.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 102,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,556 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

