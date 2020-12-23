Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 206,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 470,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

STIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The stock has a market cap of $208.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Neuronetics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Neuronetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,693,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 118,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. It also provides a range of support services, including patient education, practice data management system, and customer and technical services to help the client start and manage TMS therapy systems.

