Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 206,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 470,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

STIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $208.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Neuronetics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Neuronetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,693,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 118,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. It also provides a range of support services, including patient education, practice data management system, and customer and technical services to help the client start and manage TMS therapy systems.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.