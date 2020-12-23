Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) (CVE:NZN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.13

Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) (CVE:NZN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 344000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.16 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50.

Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) Company Profile (CVE:NZN)

Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc and lead. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project comprising 231 claims covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in Nevada.

