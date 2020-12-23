Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Shares Down 2.6%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $19.97. 2,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

