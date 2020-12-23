Nexo Market Capitalization Tops $330.93 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Nexo has a market cap of $330.93 million and $28.11 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002515 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Hotbit, Allbit and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00135748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00683431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00139862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00374764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00062873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00095756 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Allbit, Hotbit, Mercatox, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

