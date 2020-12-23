Next.exchange (NEXT) Reaches One Day Volume of $601.00

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Next.exchange has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Next.exchange has a market capitalization of $527,842.77 and $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Next.exchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Crex24 and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Next.exchange Profile

NEXT is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

