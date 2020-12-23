NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

NYSE NKE opened at $142.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $3,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 790,076 shares of company stock worth $102,450,027. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

