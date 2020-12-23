Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.
Nkarta stock opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Nkarta will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
