Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

Nkarta stock opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Nkarta will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

