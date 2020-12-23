NMC Health (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 166,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,267,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

NMC Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NMHLY)

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

