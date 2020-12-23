NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.63.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMIH opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.74. NMI has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $730,089.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $471,857.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,779 shares of company stock worth $4,467,504. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NMI by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.