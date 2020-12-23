Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €2.95 by Credit Suisse Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €2.95 ($3.47) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOKIA. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.68 ($4.33).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

