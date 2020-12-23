Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.75

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$57.75 and last traded at C$56.70, with a volume of 135537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CSFB raised shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$49.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.04%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

