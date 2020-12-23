NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €48.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.11 ($38.95).

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) stock opened at €40.20 ($47.29) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 689.31. NORMA Group SE has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 52 week high of €42.16 ($49.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €34.93 and a 200-day moving average of €28.52.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

