NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €48.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.11 ($38.95).

Get NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) alerts:

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) stock opened at €40.20 ($47.29) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 689.31. NORMA Group SE has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 52 week high of €42.16 ($49.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €34.93 and a 200-day moving average of €28.52.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.