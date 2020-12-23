Northcoast Research Comments on Wingstop Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Thursday, December 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $145.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.04. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Wingstop by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

