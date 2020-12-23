Northcoast Research Comments on Wingstop Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Thursday, December 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $145.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.04. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Wingstop by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Earnings History and Estimates for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit