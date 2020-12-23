Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $9.21. 1,651,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 768,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.73 million.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.