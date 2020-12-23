Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys 2,643 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,952 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

