Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.63

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $13.22. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 21,975 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,480 shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $277,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 112,717 shares of company stock worth $1,392,149 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $232,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

