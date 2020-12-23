NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 214,948 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.4% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $3,818,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.3% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 144,881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $18,083,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 129.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

NXPI stock opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of -295.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.