Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.43

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.43 and last traded at $63.28, with a volume of 1327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.70.

OSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,796,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $238,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $358,000.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

