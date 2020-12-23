OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.0825 on Top Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. OAX has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $836,158.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OAX has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One OAX token can now be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00327186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002081 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.