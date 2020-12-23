Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCUL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 243,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 907,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

