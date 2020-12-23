Offshift 1-Day Volume Tops $27,329.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00004604 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $27,329.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,261.25 or 1.00131519 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00019525 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017470 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000600 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00053977 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

