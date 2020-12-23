Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) (LON:OMU) Shares Gap Down to $59.88

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) (LON:OMU) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.88, but opened at $57.00. Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) shares last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 87,789 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57.

Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) Company Profile (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

