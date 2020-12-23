Omni Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $848,188.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00014261 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.84 million and $848,188.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.72 or 0.00440353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000220 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,124 coins and its circulating supply is 562,808 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

