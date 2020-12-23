OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.90 and last traded at $87.90. Approximately 10,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 9,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of OMRON worth $107,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

