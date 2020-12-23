Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Opera were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Opera by 157.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 54,721 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Opera during the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Opera by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,658 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRA opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Opera Limited has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Opera Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

OPRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Opera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

