Oppenheimer Increases Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $178.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $157.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRNA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $125.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $372,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,925,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,374,293.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,654,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,746,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,338 shares of company stock worth $59,875,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 34,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

