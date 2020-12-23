OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Up to $29.67

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $33.10. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on OPRX. BidaskClub cut OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $483.03 million, a PE ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 0.56.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.