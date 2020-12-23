OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Up to $29.67

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $33.10. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on OPRX. BidaskClub cut OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $483.03 million, a PE ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 0.56.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit