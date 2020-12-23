Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) were up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,796,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,536,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

