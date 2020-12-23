Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Down 5.3%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.67. 1,409,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 614,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $449.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 1,080,805 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,681,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after buying an additional 431,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,448.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 111,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 157,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 80,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

