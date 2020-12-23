Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) shares were down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 110,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 54,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Orezone Gold from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

Orezone Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORZCF)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

