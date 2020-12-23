Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLCLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Oriental Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of -552.74 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.77. Oriental Land has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

