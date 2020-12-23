Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to report earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orphazyme A/S.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORPH. Bank of America began coverage on Orphazyme A/S in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Orphazyme A/S in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter valued at about $5,062,000.

Shares of ORPH stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Orphazyme A/S has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orphazyme A/S (ORPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.