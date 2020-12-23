Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OTTR. BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otter Tail from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $42.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.