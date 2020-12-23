Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ORCC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

ORCC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $593,715.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.