Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ORCC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.
ORCC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $593,715.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
