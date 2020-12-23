Own (CHX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.38 Million

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Own has a market cap of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Own has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One Own token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00322000 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Own Profile

CHX is a token. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official website is owndata.network . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Own is medium.com/@owndata

Own Token Trading

