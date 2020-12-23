Own Market Cap Reaches $2.38 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Own has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Own has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. One Own token can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00322000 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002021 BTC.

About Own

Own (CHX) is a token. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official website for Own is owndata.network . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . Own’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

