Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $42.32 on Monday. Ozon has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

