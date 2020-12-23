Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $42.32 on Monday. Ozon has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit