Paloma Partners Management Co Has $359,000 Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,721,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 5,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 194,821 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after buying an additional 160,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,543,000 after buying an additional 78,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBRDA stock opened at $152.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63 and a beta of 1.09. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average of $140.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

