Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $370,000 in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.10% of Central Pacific Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 60.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPF. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Central Pacific Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

