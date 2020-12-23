Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $387,000 Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 16,441 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,198,384.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,844.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,431 shares of company stock valued at $5,089,743. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

