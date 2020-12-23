Parachute (PAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $819,908.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Parachute token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $819,908.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00014278 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002963 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 184.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,923,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute's official Twitter account is @

Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

