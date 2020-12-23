ParallelCoin Price Reaches $0.68 on Top Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $214,843.56 and approximately $581.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00002929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.36 or 0.00452110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

