Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.33

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 181433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.47.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $740.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,118.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,432.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,620,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,988 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 5,813,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 138.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 60,126 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 1,036.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.