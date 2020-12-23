Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PASG. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.21 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.78.

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $821,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

