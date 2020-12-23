Patientory (PTOY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $17,944.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $476,861.61 and approximately $17,944.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00044650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00324483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

