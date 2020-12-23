Patron (PAT) Price Up 10% Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Patron has a market cap of $819,586.37 and $43,095.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Exrates, CoinBene, HitBTC, YoBit, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

