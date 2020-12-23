PAYCENT (PYN) Trading Up 22.3% This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $110,263.96 and approximately $23.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00136920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.00681708 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00123279 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00373474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00064860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00101897 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

